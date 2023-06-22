The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

NYSE BCO traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $70.62. 4,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,111. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.39.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 60.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

