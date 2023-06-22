The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF) to Sell

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

FIT Hon Teng Stock Performance

FIT Hon Teng stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. FIT Hon Teng has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.34.

About FIT Hon Teng

(Get Rating)

FIT Hon Teng Limited develops, produces, and sells interconnect solutions and related products in Taiwan, the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for FIT Hon Teng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIT Hon Teng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.