The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,855,000 after buying an additional 4,884,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,824,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Articles

