The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:RTLPO)

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of RTLPO opened at $20.30 on Thursday. Necessity Retail REIT has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.96.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

