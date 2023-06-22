The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:RTLPO)

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.
Necessity Retail REIT Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of RTLPO opened at $20.30 on Thursday. Necessity Retail REIT has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.96.
About Necessity Retail REIT
