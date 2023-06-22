The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,279 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 932,128 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in TJX Companies by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.35. 654,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

