Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,628 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.32% of Thomson Reuters worth $194,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Scotiabank downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $129.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.42. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $133.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.33%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

