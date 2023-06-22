Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $540,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Raymond James accounts for about 0.7% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 34.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 48,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 121.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 71.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 102.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Insider Activity

Raymond James Stock Performance

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.03. The stock had a trading volume of 331,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,742. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

