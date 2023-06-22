Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 0.9% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,877. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

