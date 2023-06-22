Threadgill Financial LLC Takes $6.27 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,000. Public Storage comprises about 7.7% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,536,000 after buying an additional 590,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,601,000 after purchasing an additional 374,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,330,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.13.

NYSE:PSA traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.75. 196,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.08 and a 200 day moving average of $292.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

