Threshold Price Reaches $0.0207 (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $206.57 million and $14.43 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018229 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014117 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,089.11 or 0.99984056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02123709 USD and is up 4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $21,208,962.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.