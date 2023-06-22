Thunder Brawl (THB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $110,652.42

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 42.1% lower against the US dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $110,652.42 and $60,959.34 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00068651 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $43,349.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars.

