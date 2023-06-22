Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.57

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.
