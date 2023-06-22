Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.79

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and traded as high as $14.01. Tiptree shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 72,557 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tiptree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $520.53 million, a P/E ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $381.63 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tiptree by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 36.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

