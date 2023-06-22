Todd Ziniuk Purchases 500,000 Shares of Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC) Stock

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Todd Ziniuk purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$290,000.00.

Zedcor Price Performance

ZDC traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.57. 11,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.61. Zedcor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Zedcor alerts:

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Zedcor had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 104.71%. The company had revenue of C$6.42 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zedcor Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Zedcor Company Profile

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. The company engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. It also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zedcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.