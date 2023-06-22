Toncoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.62 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.68 billion and approximately $7.62 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00004565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013904 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,033.23 or 0.99990438 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002189 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.38958694 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $9,252,565.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

