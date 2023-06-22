TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Shares Down 2.8%

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.92. 443,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,465,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

TOP Financial Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOP Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

