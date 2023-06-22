TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.42

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $2.20. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 582 shares trading hands.
TOR Minerals International Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42.
TOR Minerals International Company Profile
TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.
