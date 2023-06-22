Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 1,499 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 182,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 82,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 121,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.58. 2,055,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204,156. The company has a market cap of $152.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.70. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.