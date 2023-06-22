Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,812,000 after buying an additional 448,790 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after acquiring an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.92. 264,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,555. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.14. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

