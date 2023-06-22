Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.85.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.76. 114,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Stories

