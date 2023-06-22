Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.93. 1,681,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,918,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

