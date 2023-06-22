Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after acquiring an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,398. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.63. The company has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $73.51 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

