Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,055,113 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the average daily volume of 783,038 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $5.32 on Thursday, reaching $130.15. The company had a trading volume of 87,875,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,119,008. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

