Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Increased by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for about 3.9% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $185.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.93. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $122.08 and a one year high of $196.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

