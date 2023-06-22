Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,266 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:NOBL opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average of $91.22.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

