Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,448 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $99.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $144.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average is $98.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.