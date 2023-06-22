Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,391,000 after purchasing an additional 309,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,923,000 after purchasing an additional 123,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.1 %

ADP opened at $220.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.