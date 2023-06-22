Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in Salesforce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 3.4 %

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 769,734 shares of company stock valued at $161,281,279. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $209.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $204.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.23.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.