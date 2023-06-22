Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.2 %

TXN stock opened at $170.48 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.05 and its 200-day moving average is $173.46. The firm has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

