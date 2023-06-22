Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

