Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,205 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,462,544 shares of company stock worth $248,943,597. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $122.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $329.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

