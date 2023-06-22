Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,654 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.9% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $160.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $162.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.40 and a 200-day moving average of $154.48.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.