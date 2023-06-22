Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.17. 195,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 209,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $242.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.03 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 66,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

