TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Sees Large Volume Increase

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,219,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,680,639 shares.The stock last traded at $73.93 and had previously closed at $73.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

TransUnion Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $518,902.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,502.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $518,902.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,502.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,300 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 58.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

