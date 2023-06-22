Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.0% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.37 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

