Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $493,000 in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of COLB stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.