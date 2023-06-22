Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 5.63% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,494,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,277,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 191.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBUX opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

