Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 850 at Barclays

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 965 ($12.35) to GBX 850 ($10.88) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TPRKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.49) to GBX 850 ($10.88) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.80) to GBX 955 ($12.22) in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($15.36) to GBX 1,050 ($13.44) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $986.43.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TPRKY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,134. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

