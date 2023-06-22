Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.26

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.99) to GBX 1,200 ($15.36) in a research note on Monday.
Travis Perkins Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.
