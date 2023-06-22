Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Trading Down 14.3%

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 121,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 149,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Trillium Gold Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Trillium Gold Mines

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

