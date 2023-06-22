Trinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,929 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.96 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.69 and its 200-day moving average is $106.74.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.