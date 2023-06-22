Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,614,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293,425 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.41% of Trip.com Group worth $98,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 250,414 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,082,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $40.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

