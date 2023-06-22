Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Trading Up 2.9%

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.57. Approximately 529,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,545,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. TheStreet lowered Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -100.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The travel company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.75 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $226,794,000 after acquiring an additional 563,983 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $155,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,893 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,949,031 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $71,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,446 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 3,115,888 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $61,882,000 after acquiring an additional 184,713 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $58,524,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

