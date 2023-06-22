Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) versus Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Financial Review

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Troika Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Troika Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Troika Media Group and Liberty Latin America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Troika Media Group -15.48% -123.32% -13.55% Liberty Latin America -6.46% -12.06% -2.13%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Troika Media Group has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Troika Media Group and Liberty Latin America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Troika Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Liberty Latin America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Troika Media Group presently has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,388.10%. Liberty Latin America has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Troika Media Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Troika Media Group is more favorable than Liberty Latin America.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Troika Media Group and Liberty Latin America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Troika Media Group $288.98 million 0.14 -$38.69 million N/A N/A Liberty Latin America $4.82 billion 0.37 -$175.60 million ($1.36) -6.07

Troika Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Latin America.

Summary

Liberty Latin America beats Troika Media Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc., a professional services company, provides consulting services and solutions worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other services. In addition, it provides consumer engagement tactics, digital and offline ecosystems, and customer acquisition methods. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services under the brands of C&W, VTR, Liberty Costa Rica, Liberty Communications, BTC, Flow, and Mas Móvil. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

