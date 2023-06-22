TrueFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $42.55 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $42.55 million and $5.93 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,445,051 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,061,445,050.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.04158654 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $8,185,309.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

