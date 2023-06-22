Trumpcoin Price Up 22% Over Last Day (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and $2.60 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,890.67 or 0.06264837 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00042493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030452 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

