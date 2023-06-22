Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Todd Harris Sells 1,300 Shares

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) CEO Todd Harris sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $21,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,222 shares in the company, valued at $27,195,519.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $126,832.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Todd Harris sold 12,773 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,028.49.

On Thursday, March 30th, Todd Harris sold 2,407 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $38,560.14.

On Friday, March 24th, Todd Harris sold 170 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,720.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Todd Harris sold 2,779 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $44,464.00.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ TYRA traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,169. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a market cap of $741.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TYRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

