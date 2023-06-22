Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.36. 3,830,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,033,336. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66, a PEG ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,143 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Further Reading

