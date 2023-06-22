Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells $14,701.00 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) EVP Erik Harris sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $14,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,944.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 4.0 %

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.90. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 149.75% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,163,000 after buying an additional 27,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,422,000 after purchasing an additional 536,513 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,270,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,267,000 after purchasing an additional 304,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,816,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.