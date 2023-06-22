Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells $14,701.00 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) EVP Erik Harris sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $14,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,944.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 4.0 %
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.90. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 149.75% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.