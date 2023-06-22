Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,185,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,673 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 4.0% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $113,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 14.2% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 64.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.6 %

Unilever Dividend Announcement

UL stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.50. 364,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,736. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.